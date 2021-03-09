Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $19.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $270.21. 36,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average of $249.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.