Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $165.07. 24,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,358. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.