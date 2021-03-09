Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.59. 9,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,742. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $186.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

