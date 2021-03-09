Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.51. 545,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.