Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.70. 180,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,926. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15.

