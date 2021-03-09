Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290,746 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3,573.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $58,636,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.06. The company had a trading volume of 69,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,676. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

