Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 6,104 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.64% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.72. 2,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

