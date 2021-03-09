Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.45% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,617,000 after buying an additional 225,991 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.47. 3,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.