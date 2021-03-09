Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 79,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,808. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

