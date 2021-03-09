Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 422,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 149,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The TJX Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 215,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

