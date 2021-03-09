Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 2,684 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.11. 142,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,840. The company has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

