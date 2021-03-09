Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 590 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,679. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.