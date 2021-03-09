Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 650 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.77. 2,574,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.32. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

