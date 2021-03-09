Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $8.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,280. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $382.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.