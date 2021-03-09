Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

USB stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 67,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,953. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $54.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

