Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Trading 13% Higher

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 1,293,517 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,182,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $139.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 569.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.