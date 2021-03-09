Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.37

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $10.91. Braskem shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 191,189 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Braskem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.