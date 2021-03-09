Bread Market Cap Hits $21.07 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $21.07 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.55 or 0.00785063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00030724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

