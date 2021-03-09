Breakline Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,627 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $167.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

