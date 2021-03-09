Breakline Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,725 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. ASML comprises 1.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,070,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $526.63 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $608.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

