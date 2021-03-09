Breakline Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 37,843 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Uber Technologies makes up 1.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,540 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10,572.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 266,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 264,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $55.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.