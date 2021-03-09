Breakline Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 5.4% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

Shares of MA stock opened at $360.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $368.79. The firm has a market cap of $357.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

