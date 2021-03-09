Breakline Capital LLC Buys 41,374 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Breakline Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 174.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 6.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

