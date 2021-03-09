Breakline Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Breakline Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rapid7 by 243.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $308,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.