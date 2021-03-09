Breakline Capital LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Breakline Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 2.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $619.32 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $619.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.14. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

