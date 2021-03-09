Breakline Capital LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Breakline Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,873 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 3.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $180.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.91. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $200.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of -341.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

