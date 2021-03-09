Breakline Capital LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Breakline Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 4.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Truist upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.