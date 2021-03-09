Breakline Capital LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $514.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.21. The stock has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

