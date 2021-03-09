Breakline Capital LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Twilio accounts for 1.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Twilio by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $337.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.26 and a 200 day moving average of $320.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

