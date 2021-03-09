Breakline Capital LLC Invests $3.37 Million in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 2.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DXC Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 34.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,059 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

