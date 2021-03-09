Breakline Capital LLC Purchases 3,921 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for 2.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $61.33 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

