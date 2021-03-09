Breakline Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Comcast comprises about 2.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 870,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 76,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 193,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.60 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $250.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

