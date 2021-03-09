Breakline Capital LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Breakline Capital LLC reduced its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

