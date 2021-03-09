Breakline Capital LLC Sells 62,646 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Breakline Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,922 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 62,646 shares during the quarter. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

