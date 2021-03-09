Breakline Capital LLC Sells 794 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Breakline Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $239.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

