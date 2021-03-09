Breakline Capital LLC Sells 8,333 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Breakline Capital LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 375,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 72,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 36,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

