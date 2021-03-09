Breakline Capital LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $32,743,389. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $455.99 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $547.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -251.93 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

