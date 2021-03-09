Breakline Capital LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Microchip Technology makes up about 2.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. ING Groep NV increased its position in Microchip Technology by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 99,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $143.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

