Breakline Capital LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Square by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,083,030 shares of company stock valued at $245,700,240 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $217.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.56, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.60. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

