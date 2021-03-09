Breakline Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Breakline Capital LLC lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,470 shares during the period. Snap comprises 1.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

