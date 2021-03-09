Breakline Capital LLC Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Breakline Capital LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.3% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,169.55.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,301.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,978.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

