Brian S. Krakower Sells 218 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $13,130.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian S. Krakower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28.

Shares of BJRI traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 549,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,002. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

