BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $64.90. 1,113,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,151,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093 in the last three months. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $45,011,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

