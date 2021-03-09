Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Up 11.6%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 153,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 358,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

