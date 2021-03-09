Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,836 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.4% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 263,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

