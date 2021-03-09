Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $804.85

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 804.85 ($10.52) and traded as high as GBX 842.50 ($11.01). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 841.50 ($10.99), with a volume of 369,538 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 899.09 ($11.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 794.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 804.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.77.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Also, insider John Patrick Daly purchased 5,000 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($522.60). Insiders acquired a total of 5,052 shares of company stock worth $81,719 over the last three months.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

