Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

