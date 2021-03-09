Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 177.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $447.59 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.41.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

