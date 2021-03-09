Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Decreased by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,449 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $450.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

