Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $28.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,866. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.